Elderly Jerk Chicken Vendor Shot to Death in Montego Bay

April 23, 2023

The police in St James Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder of an elderly man, whose bullet-riddled body was discovered near the Howard Cooke Highway on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 64-year-old David Gordon, otherwise  called “Dave”, a jerk chicken vendor of Barnett Lane, Montego Bay.

According to reports, at around 5:45 am,  the police were alerted after gunfire was heard coming from the direction of the Howard Cooke Boulevard.

When the police arrived, Gordon was discovered lying face down in a pool of blood along the roadway, with what appeared to be headshot wounds.

No motive has yet been established for the killing.

Investigations continue.

 

