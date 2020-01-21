Elderly couple die on same day after spending 65 years together

An elderly couple who had been together for nearly 65 years died on the same day earlier this month while living together in a nursing home.

The couple, Jack and Harriet Morrison, pushed their beds together so they could hold hands in the St. Louis-area nursing home where they each died on Jan. 11, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

“I’m sad. But I know they’re at peace and they’re back together,” said Sue Wagener, a niece raised by the couple.

“It truly was a love story for the books,” she added.

Jack, who was 86, died first, and 83-year-old Harriett followed shortly after.

The couple met in 1955 when Jack was driving a charter bus and Harriett was a passenger on it with her father and his drum and bugle corps.

“They went to a little diner and never separated from that day on,” Wagener said.

The couple married less than a year after meeting — and rarely separated from one another for the nearly 65 years they spent together.

They raised Wagener and their two sons while also running V-K Bus Lines, according to the report.

They were admitted to the nursing home about a year ago when Harriet tripped and broke her hip and pelvis.

Jack also suffered a fall that broke his neck, according to Wagener. Their health continued to decline until both of them stopped eating and drinking soon before they died.

With Post wires

 

Source: New York Post

