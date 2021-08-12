Dr. Harvey encouraged university students get vaccinated

Jamaica and Caribbean Regional Director of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and Head of the School of Public Health at the University of Technology, Dr. Kevin Harvey, is encouraging all university students to take the COVID-19 vaccine in order to provide themselves with a safeguard against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

With hopes of the school system returning to face to face learning in September, Mr. Harvey says this will aid in the process becoming a possibility.

He also advised that getting vaccinated is the best approach to alleviate the spread of the virus.

“We still have daily infections from the virus and so it is important that at this time we all do what we can to reduce the spread. Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself and those around you,” stated Dr. Harvey.

These comments were made in a statement earlier today.

Harvey further warned Jamaicans against the possible threat of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus which was first detected in India last October and has been found in more than 130 countries globally, according to the World Health Organization.

“This variant seems to affect younger persons with those under 40 needing to be hospitalised as a result of infection,” Harvey noted.

In the meantime, the Healthcare Director is also advising everyone to continue practicing other necessary precautions to protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

These include the continuous wearing of masks in public places, using hand sanitiser, washing hands frequently and practicing social and physical distancing.

His warnings came on the heels of Jamaica recording an additional 14 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the number of COVID fatalities to 1,268 recorded deaths.

Natasha Williams- Mckoy’s News Senior Writer