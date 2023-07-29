Donald Trump marches onto Iowa stage as song about ‘going to prison’ plays

Former President Trump bounded onto the stage at Iowa GOP’s Lincoln Dinner Friday evening, but in an awkward moment, the background music featured a lyric about going to prison.

Trump — who is famous for his eclectic taste in background music at his own rallies — took the stage to the song “Only In America” by Brooks & Dunn.

As Trump took in cheers from the crowd, the lyrics blared “one could end up going to prison, one just might be president.”

Former President Trump is facing years in prison stemming from multiple indictments.
The moment passed mostly unnoticed, however, and Trump delivered a rousing address to the gathered activists. The annual dinner is a must-attend stop on the Republican presidential circuit and was attended by 13 declared candidates, The local Des Moines Register noted.

“Iowa has never had a better friend in the White House,” Trump said, promising to “obliterate the deep state.”

Trump took the stage to the song Only In America by Brooks & Dunn.
Trump was one of 13 GOP presidential candidates to address the gathering.
Trump is facing years in prison stemming from multiple state and federal indictments.
While most other candidates steered clear of the former president’s legal troubles, Trump dove right into them — telling dinner guests it was all just politics.

“By the way, if I weren’t running, I would have nobody coming after me. Or if I was losing by a lot, I would have nobody coming after me,” he said.

Though Trump faces state and federal indictments which carry potentially years-long prison terms, it has not dented his political fortunes. He remains the far and away frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. A Harvard-Harris poll from last week showed Trump dominating his nearest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by 40 points and besting President Biden in a potential rematch.

 

 

