Disney’s ‘Mulan’ Pushed to Late August as New COVID Cases Continue to Rise

As COVID-19 infections continue to rise in cities across the U.S., Disney announced that it has once again moved the release date of “Mulan,” now opening August 21, striking a major blow to the movie theater industry’s hope for a strong summer reopening.

“While the pandemic has changed our release plans for ‘Mulan’ and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance,” Disney Studios Co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Alan Horn said in a statement. “Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that’s where we believe it belongs – on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together.”

The film’s release was first moved to July 24 from its original March date. This second push means that Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” is once again scheduled to be the first major studio film to be released since the pandemic started, having previously moved from July 17 to July 31 and then again this week to August 12.

Source: Yahoo