I hope you are doing well during this pandemic. I read your entries all the time and I never thought I would send one in but I really need some advice.

I have been married to my husband for four years. We have a one year old daughter and both of us have well paying job. Couple months ago, I hooked up with one of my coworkers who has been trying to get me for some time. He’s really handsome and takes care of me while we’re at work.

He’s basically my work husband. The first time we had sex, I felt really guilty but it kept happening again and again until I became immune to guilt.

The problem is, he has a large penis; about 10” and it hurts every time he inserts it into my vagina. After he climaxes, he usually fingers me or gives me oral sex because I cannot cum from his large “member”. I know you must be wondering why I don’t just stop having sex with him, but it’s like he tied me or something.

I cannot leave him alone no matter what.

My husband has started to get suspicious about why his penis is entering my vagina so easily these days, but I told him that my body just got used to him.

I love my family and I don’t want us to break up, but I cannot leave my coworker alone. My best friend says I should go to church and get prayer, but I’m too embarrassed to tell anyone what I did, much less a pastor. Please help me.

-confused woman

Dear confused woman,

If you love your family as much as you say you do, please try to break ties with this man. In the long run it will not be worth it. What if you get pregnant or get an STD or STI? Be wise.