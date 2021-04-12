Dear McKoy: My wife sprained her neck during sex

Dear McKoy,

Recently, my wife was interested in trying all sorts of acrobatic positions in bed that resulted in her straining her neck. When I met her, she was never flexible, but out of the blue, she wanted to flick and split and bend up in different ways. I never told her I was dissatisfied in the bedroom, now she’s recovering and she still wants me to find a way to ‘pleasure’ her. I do not believe in oral sex and fingering without penetration does not make sense. When I tell her these things, she gets upset so our home is miserable. Because of COVID, I am working from home so you can imagine the constant tension. I am about to hire a nurse to look after her so I don’t have to deal with her all the time. She’s too unfair.

Tell me if I am wrong.

T.R.

Dear T.R.,

Ironically, I can understand that maybe your wife just wanted to add something different to the bedroom. I am sorry that she got injured but don’t stray away from her too much even though you are frustrated. Help her to understand that this is a time for recuperation and when she is better you can have sex again. A little space is good, but not too much. Remember it’s you and your wife vs the problem not you vs her.

McKoy