Dear Mckoy – My man Penis is too Small

Dear Mckoy - My man Penis is too Small
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear Mckoy – My man Penis is too Small – My man and I have been together for about three years now. At first, everything was okay as we were new lovers and young people both 22 years of age. As time passes things started to feel differently.

My man is very caring and loving to me and we are both in a good job and attending college at the same time.
Since we started college I cheated on him once with a guy that drew me passionately insane, he had a huge penis that I so enjoyed a lot more than my man own.

Since then I started to realize that my man’s penis is too small and will never satisfy me. I love him and I know he loves me. But I am starting to believe that if I stay with him I might keep cheating for a bigger penis.

I told him I think his penis is too small and he said he’s a late bloomer I don’t think I can accept that. I’m confused.

MB.

Dear MB.
                Very interesting story I must say.
I will briefly say it appears to me based on your story that you are more interested in the size of a man penis and not in the care, love or interest that man may be giving you.

I suggest you not be so hasty to jump out of your relationship for a bigger penis. Or else you may find yourself only being used for sexual pleasures.

As for your man claiming to be a late bloomer, YES it is possible as some individuals mature slower than others.
He’s only 22 years old and you never know how much mature he may get as he gets older.

All the best.

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Dear Mckoy – My man Penis is too Small
Dear Mckoy – My man Penis is too Small
The Political Biography of Toraino Beckford – “Try something New Jamaica ”
The Political Biography of Toraino Beckford – “Try something New Jamaica ”
One Carnival Cruise Ship Hits Another, Injuring 6
One Carnival Cruise Ship Hits Another, Injuring 6
Crime: 1-Y-O Battles For Life As Father Shot Dead In Kingston
Crime: 1-Y-O Battles For Life As Father Shot Dead In Kingston
12-Year-Old Alexia Campbell Missing
12-Year-Old Alexia Campbell Missing
Over $4 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized at NMIA, Three Women Arrested
Over $4 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized at NMIA, Three Women Arrested

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....