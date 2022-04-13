Dear McKoy: My Ex-girlfriend is Pregnant and She Says It’s Mine

Dear McKoy: My girlfriend and I had been dating for three years, we had never used any form of protection, and I barely ever withdraw when I’m coming. She had never gotten pregnant when we were together. I ended my relationship with her a little over a month ago, only days after I found out she was cheating. Last week, she told me she is pregnant and claims it’s mine. She never got pregnant when we were having unprotected sex for three years, but she had sex with someone else and suddenly she was pregnant. I don’t believe it’s my child, but she claims the man used a condom. I’m not sure I trust her. I’m not sure what to do; if it’s my child, If it’s mine I want to give it another try and be there for her through her pregnancy. I want to do the right thing, but if it’s not, I don’t want anything to do with it. I just got the feeling that if it was going to happen, it would have happened during our three years together. What are your thoughts on this? Thank you very much.

 

Ricky

 

Dear Ricky: A paternity test can be done before or after the kid is born. If she slept with other men, you have the right to find out if you are the biological father. If the child is yours, do everything you can for him or her, and it’s absolutely up to you whether or not you want to rekindle the relationship for the benefit of the child. If it is not yours still do not hate the baby. Also, please remember to protect yourself, there are STDs around that are incurable. Hope things go well for you. Good luck.

