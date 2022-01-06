Dear Mckoy: Her Red Hair Drives Me Crazy

Dear Mckoy: I was driving along a popular strip one night when I saw a red hair from a distance. Something about that color hair on that female made me stop by her foot. She told me her charge is $5000 for the hour and I offered to pay her $10000.

When she came in the car, she asked if I wanted to go to a motel or stay in the car. All she was there talking, I was just staring at her red hair. I told her I just wanted to play with her red hair so I took off my shirt and she laid her head on my chest. I gently massaged her hair and had a big orgasm. She said she never experienced nothing like that before.

I have a wife at home who fulfills my sexual desires, but I pay this red hair girl every week to get an orgasm. I even give her money to maintain her hair color. There is just something about her long red hair.

Anonymous

Dear Sir: This seems like you have a red hair fetish. I would suggest that you talk to your wife about your liking for red hair and see if she would go along with that color instead of paying this lady a weekly allowance just to have her hair on you.

