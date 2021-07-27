Dear McKoy: Frustrated with My Girlfriend and Her Sex Toys

Dear McKoy: I am a 30-year-old man and have been with my girlfriend for a year. I love her endlessly. My problem is my girlfriend likes to use sex toys when she masturbates, especially dildos. The dildos that she uses are way bigger than my size and I am worried that she might get too loose. My penis is average when erect and I’m scared that her dildo is going to replace me or she won’t want to have sex with me anymore. She may even leave me for a guy who’s bigger than I am! How can my very average tool satisfy her when she puts such big things inside her?

Mark

Dear Mark: Sex toys are used by women for a number of reasons. She most certainly used a sex toy prior to meeting you. This, however, has no bearing on your sexual prowess or the size of your penis. Some women find it difficult to experience a vaginal orgasm, therefore they utilize a sex toy to assist them.

A sex toy isn’t a substitute for a real penis. It’s more of an extra instrument that’s employed during foreplay and intercourse. This doesn’t necessarily imply that she disapproves of your penis; she may simply want to feel a little vibration now and again or spice up the bedroom. I understand your concern is that your lover isn’t sexually content with you. So take a seat and discuss it with her. It’s critical that you pay attention to what she has to say since it will help you overcome your insecurities. Talk to your partner, share in the enjoyment, and keep the lines of communication open at all times.