Dear Mckoy: Cheating Girlfriend – Good evening first time being here so I’m a bit nervous but I’m gonna just go right ahead and jump into it. I’m 30 years of age been with my spouse who’s 32 years old we’ve been together for eight years now but I honestly don’t think she needs or love me as she says, I met with her with a 5 years old and an unborn child of close to one month I accept that child in my name she stayed home for one year before going back to work.

Everything was ok for that time immediately after she starts working things turn ugly it’s a long and complicated story she starts to cheat then lie about it, whenever I told her to let us start our own business r do something for ourselves and stop with 9/5 she objects n curse me saying I running down fast cash we lived in rent house with 3 kids now and her grandma gave her a piece of land.

I told her to let us build on it and she refuses I don’t think she means any good whenever I’m broke she argues with me and called me stupid and keeping saying she wishes she could do it over but when I have money I’m the best she ever had. Right now I engage to her twice the wedding was supposed to be in July of last year but it got cancel. Tell me what should I do

Concern reader

Dear Concern reader

Firstly I must commend you for your bravery and goodwill to get in a relationship with a woman who already has a child and also an unborn baby, with this you are truly extraordinary.

The fact that you are a young man with vision is also a good thing but not all great visions can be seen by the person you expect to see it. Meaning you proposed to start a business for the betterment of your family but the idea gets shunned by your spouse, the question is, why don’t you try to start your business on your own, it might be harder and you might no be successful but think about the pros. If successful you won’t have to be worried about being broke or being in an unfortunate situation.

As you said, you’ve been engaged to her twice but each time the wedding gets canceled. Probably she just doesn’t want to be bounded in a relationship by law or anything this could also be the reason why she doesn’t want to start a business together or make progress on the land that was given to her by the grandmother. There can be countless possibilities as to why she keeps putting everything off.

The best method to solve all this is to confront her and find out what she really wants from the relationship and come to an agreement on what is best for everyone.