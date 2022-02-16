Da’Ville Plots Return

Da’Ville has returned to the music scene with the inspiration of the Almighty and a new single titled “Happy”.

The former reggae singer who’s turned his life over to christ, says the Global Merchant Music Group and Sketch Carey and Anwar produced single is one of many offerings from his forthcoming album slated for release later this year.

Da’ville explains that the intent is to release one single monthly over the next six months before unveiling the full-length album.

However, he remains guarded regarding the name of the compilation.

Da’ville is best known for the hits “This Time I Promise”, “Can’t Get Over You”, and “Missing You”, among several others.

