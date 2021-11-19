Dancehall Veteran Tiger Seeks Financial Help after Suffering a Stroke

The family of Veteran dancehall Star Tiger is appealing for financial assistance after the entertainer reportedly suffered a minor stroke recently, his second in as many years.

Tiger, born Norman Washington Jackson, has been battling a variety of health complications since being involved in a near-fatal car accident in 1994.

According to Tiger Jackson’s daughter, Rhia Jackson, the family is attempting to raise $8000 USD for her father’s testing and medical expenses.

She added that the majority of the support has come from fans, but she singled out record producers George Phang and Claude ‘Big Stone’ Sinclair as the only two people from the entertainment industry who have assisted so far.