Curvy Diva embarks on Restaurant tour

After a successful year of launching her critically acclaimed restaurant Dining With Curvy in Kingston Jamaica and her growingly popular Dining with Curvy from my table to yours Cookbook, Yanique Curvy Diva Barrett is looking at meeting the obvious demand for her unique recipes in the North American Market.

The Recording Artiste, Media Personality and Business Woman has plans of expanding her Dining With Curvy Restaurant Brand to the US and Canadian markets eventually, to kick start the year however she will be giving fans the opportunity to taste some of the great items that are available at the Restaurant in Jamaica.

“Everywhere i perform or host in the US people tell me they can’t wait to come to the restaurant and try the food so we decided for 2022 they won’t have to wait,” Curvy Diva explained.

The Dining With Curvy Restaurant tour will have Yanique and one of her talented chefs preparing some signature items in select cities for a food inclusive event series. Currently Yanique and her team are finalizing the specific cities and their restaurant partners for the tour.

“I’m overwhelmed at the response so far from restaurateurs and promoters who are on board the Dining With Curvy Tour. We look forward to more persons reaching out to be a part of it and its definitely the best way to start the new year with a new project’ Curvy added.

Patrons at the Dining With Curvy Tour will get a chance to meet the artiste at exclusive food inclusive events featuring three or four of the dishes developed by Curvy and her Chefs. They will also get to interact and party with Curvy Diva throughout the event.

Yanique is still working on more aspects of the Dining With Curvy franchise for 2022 including the seasoning line and Cooking sexy clothing line that will be launched very soon.