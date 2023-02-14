Curfew Imposed in Steer Town, St. Ann

A curfew has been imposed in Steer Town in the St. Ann Division. The curfew began at 6:00 p.m., on Monday, February 13, and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, February 15.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:
North: Along Steer Town Main Road about 1,180 metres from the Greenwich Acre
Bridge to the Steer Town Community Centre at Chalky Hill Main Road;
East: Along Chalky Hill Main Road about 1,000 metres from Steer Town Main Road to the North/South Highway overhead bridge at the southern boundary;
South: Along an imaginary line about 790 metres from North/South Highway overhead bridge at Chalky Hill Main Road to the western boundary;
West: Along an imaginary line about 400 metres from the southern boundary to the Greenwich Acre Bridge at Steer Town Main Road.
During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.