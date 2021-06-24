Curfew Imposed in Kingston Central

The curfew that was imposed in sections of Kingston Central.as been extended for another 48 hours and will remain in effect until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25.

The required boundaries are:

North Along East Queen Street from the intersection with Hanover Street to the intersection with South Camp Road;

East Along South Camp Road from the intersection with East Queen Street to the intersection with Water Lane;

South Along Water Lane from the intersection with South Camp Road to the intersection with Hanover Street;

West Along Hanover Street from the intersection with Water Lane to the intersection with East Queen Street

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.