Curfew Extended Until April 21 With New Hours

Jamaica News: The Government has adjusted the curfew Order for Jamaica, in the effort to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The adjusted hours of the curfew are – From 8:00 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, April 8) to 6:00 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday, April 9); from 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 to 7:00 a.m. on Friday, April 10; from Friday, April 10 to Monday, April 13, the curfew will commence at 3:00 p.m. each day and end at 7:00 a.m. the following day; and on Monday, April 13, the curfew will begin at 3:00 p.m. and end on Tuesday, April 14 at 5:00 a.m.

After Easter, the nightly curfews will be between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. commencing on Tuesday, April 14 and ending on April 21, 2020.

These adjustments were announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during a digital press conference at Jamaica House on April 8.

“The Easter period presents us the perfect opportunity to slow the spread of the disease during the third incubation period after our first confirmed case and the second incubation period since the arrival of incoming passengers between the 18th and the 23rd of March 2020,” the Prime Minister said.

“The Stay-at-Home Orders are designed to specifically limit unnecessary movement of people, which will limit the movement of the virus,” he added.

Curfews were first imposed on April 1 to last until April 8.

Source: JIS News