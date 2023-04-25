In the latest 2023 IPCC reports, scientists revealed that there is a dire concern for the state of the climate, consolidating that the opportunity to guarantee everyone on Earth a future they can live in is dwindling.
The alarming conclusion of a report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which was published on March 20th, came as the result of more than six years of work by thousands of climate scientists.
This IPCC synthesis report drew on the findings of 234 scientists on the physical science of climate change, 270 scientists on impacts, adaptation, and vulnerability to climate change, and 278 scientists on climate change mitigation.
IPCC Chair Hoesung said, “Mainstreaming effective and equitable climate action will not only reduce losses and damages for nature and people, it will also provide wider benefits.”
In said 2023 IPCC statement Aditi Mukherji, author of this Synthesis Report shared his concerns. “Climate justice is crucial because those who have contributed least to climate change are being disproportionately affected,” he said.
The IPCC also provides a glimmer of hope by outlining solutions to prevent these escalating threats. It identifies immediately actionable, often incredibly affordable steps that may be performed to cut GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions, increase carbon sequestration, and strengthen resilience.
The report asserts that even while time is running out to address the climate catastrophe, there is still enough time to ensure a safe and livable future.
By:Farrika Green
1 thought on “Cure Your Future – Urgent Climate Change Actions Needed.”
