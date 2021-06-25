Crying Baby Found In Bushes – Video

Crying Baby Found In Bushes – Video
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Footage has been circualting oline of a baby that was found abondoned. The person who found the child recorded the incident on a smart phone and as shown in the the video a young baby was seen disposed of in bush, crying aloud. The video was posted by Don Mafia on his Instagram account with remorse, and It seems as if the child was recently birthed, and the parents of the child could not manage the responsibilities, leaving the child recklessly in bushes.

In the video, the residents that gathered around the child sounded very hurt as many of them were crying while watching and hearing the baby in tears.

The baby was clothed in a red top and pampers and was seen among items looking like rubbish.

It’s unclear when this incident took place and where exactly in Jamaica.

One person commented, “Send me the baby please!!! I will fly and come get her….”

Check out the video below.

The Police were later contacted about the matter however, no other news has been released as yet giving details about the matter.

 

Crying Baby Found In Bushes – Video

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....