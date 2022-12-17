Croatia Beat Morocco 2-1 to Seal a Third Place at the FIFA 2022 World Cup

Croatia Beat Morocco 2-1: Runners-up in 2018, Croatia beat history maker Morocco 2-1 in the World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday to secure a top-three finish in the tournament for their third top-three finish to go alongside of their competition debut in 1998.
In a frantic opening, Josko Gvardiol gave Croatia the lead in seven minutes with a superb diving header. Still, Morocco Achraf Dari levelled just two minutes later by nodding home from close range.
Croatia scored the winner three minutes from the break when Mislav Orsic netted a dipping, curled shot from just inside the area that went in off the post. They held their lead through an absorbing yet goalless second half.
Croatia confirmed its status as one of the elite footballing nations with another third-place finish. This was their sixth World Cup participation.
A European nation has won the third-place play-off on 17 of the 20 occasions. The other wins were by Brazil (1938, 1978) and Chile (1962).
Morocco finishes fourth, the best result for an African nation in World Cup history.