BREAKING NEWS

CRIME STILL KEEPING IN JAMAICA?

EXCELSIOR HIGH SCHOOL’S VICE-PRINCIPAL SHOT AND KILLED.

News reaching Mckoy’s News is that the Vice-Principal of Excelsior High School (Miss Coleen Walker) was shot at her home and succumbed to her injuries while undergoing surgery at the hospital. It is reported that the crime occurred while she was doing gardening.

more to come.