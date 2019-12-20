Crime: Mason In Hiding After Allegedly paying 12-year-old girl $200 for sex

A Maxfield Avenue, St Andrew, mason is now at large after he was allegedly caught on Monday having sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl whose family had employed him to provide some finishing touches to their home.

Residents of Maxfield, where a tractor operator was mobbed to death after splashing a commuter in October, swore to exact jungle justice if they caught the alleged perpetrator.

“If a my daughter, mi limb him up same time. Me pull the door and catch dem,” one woman said, declining to give her name.

We understand that the sexual abuse may have been going on for some time.

Our news team gathered that on the day in question, the child, who is on holiday, was downtown with her grandmother.

The child reportedly fell ill and was sent home.

Soon after she returned home, a relative was said to have heard strange sounds coming from a room about 2 p.m. and was alarmed at the discovery.

“Dem fly the door and catch him naked, and the little girl hide under the bed, and when them call her out, she had only her panties in her hand. She end up confess say him give her $200,” the resident said.

An official at the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse confirmed that a report of the incident had been filed.

A 10-year-old girl who spoke to our news team said that she was terrified.

“I am scared to leave my yard. My mother don’t want me or my sister to come out of her eyesight,” she said yesterday.

“No Christmas for us around here because the community is not safe. Maybe we have to go to another family in the country just to have little fun.”

A senior officer attached to the Community Safety and Security Branch of the St Andrew South Police Division told News Media that they had heard about the suspected sexual assault but could not provide details.

Child-welfare officials in Jamaica have expressed increasing concern over the high incidence of sexual and other abuse of minors. Approximately 15,000 cases were referred to the Child Protection and Family Services Agency in 2018 alone.

This represented an 8.5 per cent rise on the 13,820 reports made in 2017. Data for 2019 were not immediately available last night.

Kingston and St Andrew have been flagged as hotspots for child sex abuse.