COVID-19 Update: Two New Imported Cases Recorded, Confirmed Cases reach 617

KINGSTON, Jamaica. Sunday, June 14, 2020: Jamaica recorded two new imported
cases of COVID-19 today. This brings the total confirmed cases in the island to 617.
At the same time, total recoveries remain at 420 (68.1%).
The new imported cases are a 35-year-old male of a St. James address and a 61-year-old
female of a Kingston & St. Andrew address. Both are returned to Jamaica recently from
Florida, USA.
Jamaica now has 116 imported cases; 219 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local
transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in
St. Catherine and 7 under investigation.
Some 356 (57.7%) of all confirmed cases are females and 261 (42.3%) are males, with
ages ranging from two months to 87 years.
Two critically ill patients are among the 187 (30.3%) active cases currently under
observation. There are no moderately ill cases at this time.
With 189 patients in isolation, seven persons-of-interest in government quarantine and
1,499 in home quarantine, the island’s health departments are currently following 854
close contacts of confirmed cases.