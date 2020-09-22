COVID-19 Restrictions Continue to October 6

Jamaica Starting to feel the Lash of COVID-19
The Government has announced no new restrictions to control surging COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Several measures that were in place and that would have expired today will continue until October 6.

These include:

* Curfews from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily

* Gatherings should be no more than 15

* Taxis and buses must carry at maximum one person less than the licenced limit

* Parties, funeral services and entertainment events are banned

* Burials are allowed with maximum 15 people attending

* People over age 70 must remain at home, except for going out for necessities of life

Prime Minister Andrew Holness who outlined the continuation of measures strongly encouraged businesses to allow employees to work from home where possible. Speaking at a media briefing Tuesday afternoon, Mr Holness said he knows the COVID-19 figures would cause some people to panic. However, he again stressed personal responsibility and said the Government would have to focus on compliance.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

