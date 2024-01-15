Couple Gunned Down at Home in St Catherine

Body of Missing 60YO British Man Found Near Lover’s Leap in St. Elizabeth

January 14, 2024

A couple was fatally shot at their residence on Old Harbour Road in St Catherine early Sunday morning.

The police are currently working to identify the deceased man and woman, while investigating the motive behind this brutal attack.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 4 a.m., residents were startled by gunshots echoing from the direction of their home. Concerned about the disturbance, checks were conducted at the residence around 10 a.m., revealing the grim discovery of two lifeless bodies.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities strive to unravel the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

 

 

 

 

 

 

