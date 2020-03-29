Jamaica Health News: Corona Cases Climbing in Jamaica – Over the past couple of days, the deadly COVID-19 has been slowly but surely climbing in Jamaica.

Despite the government’s excellent job of putting in preventative measures, the country is seeing an increase in the case. Two more cases of the virus were diagnosed this evening sending the total to 35.

The two new cases involve a 70-year old female from St. Catherine who recorded no travel history and a 67-years old female from Kingston who travelled to the United Kingdom.

More to come.