Corona Cases Climbing in Jamaica

Jamaica Confirms Two More Cases of COVID-19
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica Health News: Corona Cases Climbing in Jamaica –  Over the past couple of days, the deadly COVID-19 has been slowly but surely climbing in Jamaica.

Despite the government’s excellent job of putting in preventative measures, the country is seeing an increase in the case.  Two more cases of the virus were diagnosed this evening sending the total to 35.

The two new cases involve a 70-year old female from St. Catherine who recorded no travel history and a 67-years old female from Kingston who travelled to the United Kingdom.

More to come.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....