Cop Charged with Murder Following Disappearance of Donna-Lee Donaldson

Donna-Lee Donaldson’s boyfriend, Noel Maitland, has been charged with murder relating to her disappearance.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey made the statement a few moments ago at a press conference.

According to Bailey, investigators believe Donaldson was murdered between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.

Bailey stated that forensics and technology support their theory. He also added that they have not yet determined a motive, however, they can say she was killed, based on investigations.

Police officers from the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Division arrested Maitland on Duke Street in Kingston on Thursday, July 28.

Donaldson, whose disappearance has sparked widespread concern, was reported missing to police on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She reportedly went to spend the night with Constable Maitland before going missing.

According to reports, she was picked up at her house around 10:00 p.m. on July 11, by Maitland in a black BMW motor car to spend the night with him at an apartment in Chelsea Manor.

On July 12, Sophia Lugg made a report to the police that she hadn’t seen or heard from her daughter, Donaldson.

Investigations continue as police search to recover a body.