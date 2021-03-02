Cop caught in sex act interdicted

Police have confirmed that a cop who was caught on video performing a sex act in a car has been interdicted.

Head of the Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie says the policeman has been placed on interdiction while an investigation by the Force’s internal affairs unit IPROB carried out investigations into the matter.

The video went viral Monday evening, March 1, showing a policeman carrying out an act on a female in the backseat of a car.

The cop’s name has been stated in some social media posts but McKoy’s News will not at this time name him. He is to receive three-quarter pay while he is on leave.