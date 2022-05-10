Confession: Caught My Boyfriend Bewitching Me

Sometimes we read people’s stories and wonder if they are true, well I am here to tell you that some sick stuff happens in this world.

I was along with this guy for a little over 3 years now. I wondered how I even got caught up with him because he was certainly not my type; we were just so unequally yoked. We were like night and day but we were together. My friends and family would say something is just off because they cannot see the connection. I think what drew me to him was his skills in the kitchen, the man can turn up some food. Yes I love my belly.

One night I went out with some co-workers and the man just appeared up staring me down. That night we argued so much and I told him I was going to leave, the man responded saying ‘you wish you could’ and laughed. All the pack I packed up, I went nowhere. He would lure me to the bedroom with his 2 minutes performance and ugly self. No matter how I tried giving him bun, it wouldn’t work out.

I accompanied a coworker to a fasting service on Wednesday and the Pastor lady said I need deliverance from someone close to me. They were praying for me and said I need to read Micah 3 v 7 in my home. It was scary but I did it. The man got angry and asked why am I bringing those words in his home. I started suspecting him right there.

I figured he was practicing evil stuff because I saw him reading something evil on his phone one day. I said it to my friends and we decided that I would tell him I was going by my parents for a weekend but I would install hidden cameras in the kitchen and bedroom. We got them installed and I went away.

The first night everything looked normal but the second night hell broke loose. The man took out a pot and started pouring different oils in it, then he added some bush and rum. To my surprise he had a little ugly doll that he dropped in the pot then he add water and boil it. The part that shocked me the most was when he took out his penis and peed in the pot. I could not believe what I was seeing. The devil went for one of my underwear and dropped it in the pot and started stirring while reading something from a book. I could not hear what he was saying because the camera had no audio. My friends and I were basically bawling at how I was sleeping with the devil. I couldn’t watch no more of it. I went to the church the Sunday and told the Pastor what I saw and they had a deliverance session with me. I vomited so much I thought my tripe was twisted. The Monday when I knew he was gone for work, I invited over the church people and they prayed and reversed the orders. I packed my most important things, removed the hidden cameras, and left. I knew I would have to start over but I didn’t mind a bit. He tried calling me for some time until he eventually stopped.

Right now I am scared to give another man the time of day but the lord will work it out in his timing.

Lucky Girl