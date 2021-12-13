Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, December 12, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 37 91,802
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 18 52,240
Males 19 39,559
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 3 months to 88 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES  
Clarendon 1 4,937
Hanover 1 2,995
KSA 3 22,651
Manchester 0 5,980
Portland 1 2,522
St. Ann 8 6,854
St. Catherine 5 17,196
St. Elizabeth 1 4,196
St. James 8 8,954
St. Mary 2 3,040
St. Thomas 2 3,955
Trelawny 1 3,361
Westmoreland 4 5,161
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 35 2 0 37
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 80,956 6,922 3,924 91,802
NEGATIVE today 

 

 454 All negatives are included in PCR tests 35 489
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 393,997 197,816 591,813
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 489 2 35 526
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 474,953 6,922 201,740 683,615
Positivity Rate[1] 7.5%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 3 2,428
Coincidental Deaths 0 191
Deaths Under Investigation 0 343
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 40 63,491
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 488
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 0
Number in Home Quarantine 16,333
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 98
Patients Moderately Ill 21
Patients Severely Ill 10
Patients Critically Ill 6
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,155
Imported 0 1,356
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,407
Under Investigation 37 82,648
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS

  1. A 71-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.
  2. A 71-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
  3. A 78-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.

The deaths occurred between December 10 and December 12, 2021.

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

 

 

 

MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS

JIS news

