Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, December 12, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 37 91,802 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 18 52,240 Males 19 39,559 Under Investigation 0 3 AGE RANGE 3 months to 88 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES Clarendon 1 4,937 Hanover 1 2,995 KSA 3 22,651 Manchester 0 5,980 Portland 1 2,522 St. Ann 8 6,854 St. Catherine 5 17,196 St. Elizabeth 1 4,196 St. James 8 8,954 St. Mary 2 3,040 St. Thomas 2 3,955 Trelawny 1 3,361 Westmoreland 4 5,161 COVID-19 TESTING Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today 35 2 0 37 Cumulative POSITIVES 80,956 6,922 3,924 91,802 NEGATIVE today 454 All negatives are included in PCR tests 35 489 Cumulative NEGATIVES 393,997 197,816 591,813 TOTAL TESTS TODAY 489 2 35 526 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 474,953 6,922 201,740 683,615 Positivity Rate[1] 7.5% DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 3 2,428 Coincidental Deaths 0 191 Deaths Under Investigation 0 343 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 40 63,491 Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 488 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 0 Number in Home Quarantine 16,333 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalised 98 Patients Moderately Ill 21 Patients Severely Ill 10 Patients Critically Ill 6 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,155 Imported 0 1,356 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,407 Under Investigation 37 82,648 Workplace Cluster 0 236

DEATHS

A 71-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew. A 71-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew. A 78-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.

The deaths occurred between December 10 and December 12, 2021.

Clinical Definitions Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.) Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment). Critically Ill Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS

SOURCE: JIS news