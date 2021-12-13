Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, December 12, 2021
|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|37
|91,802
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|18
|52,240
|Males
|19
|39,559
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|3 months to 88 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|4,937
|Hanover
|1
|2,995
|KSA
|3
|22,651
|Manchester
|0
|5,980
|Portland
|1
|2,522
|St. Ann
|8
|6,854
|St. Catherine
|5
|17,196
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|4,196
|St. James
|8
|8,954
|St. Mary
|2
|3,040
|St. Thomas
|2
|3,955
|Trelawny
|1
|3,361
|Westmoreland
|4
|5,161
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|35
|2
|0
|37
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,956
|6,922
|3,924
|91,802
|NEGATIVE today
|454
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|35
|489
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|393,997
|197,816
|591,813
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|489
|2
|35
|526
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|474,953
|6,922
|201,740
|683,615
|Positivity Rate[1]
|7.5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3
|2,428
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|343
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|40
|63,491
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|488
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|16,333
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|98
|Patients Moderately Ill
|21
|Patients Severely Ill
|10
|Patients Critically Ill
|6
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,155
|Imported
|0
|1,356
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,407
|Under Investigation
|37
|82,648
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- A 71-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.
- A 71-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
- A 78-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
The deaths occurred between December 10 and December 12, 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news