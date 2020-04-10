Chris Brown’s Daughter Went Viral Doing Drake’s “Toosie Slide” Challenge

Royalty Brown is a huge fan of the “Toosie Slide,” and she is giving her dad the tutorial.

Chris Brown has always been keen on showing off his kids online. Whether it’s their first soccer match or a dance rehearsal or photoshoot, the dad is always there and always proud. Since he has basically built a reputation on sharing random clips of his kids, it came as no surprise that Chris shared the latest video his daughter Royalty sent to him.

Apparently, Royalty is a fan of Drake’s new song and dance, “Toosie Slide.” The Tik-Tok hit has completely taken over the web with different participants following the instructive tune to perform the move. In the video that Royalty shared with her dad, she is seen in the kitchen telling her dad (the camera) that she is going to show him how to do the “Toosie Slide.”

Of course, Chris Brown is one of the best dancers to have ever blessed this Earth, so he needed “No Guidance,” but the dad of two found the video to be the cutest thing. He even wrote in the caption “SHEs SO DOPE,” with heart and crying laughing emojis.

It is unclear if Chris Brown is getting the opportunity to see his daughter while this quarantine continues. He has been sharing a lot of videos of Royalty Brown lately, and though that is far from unusual, it seems they are mostly dance and Tik Tok videos that she either sent to him or he’s catching up on, which indicates that they might not have seen each other for a while.

The singer is for sure not able to see his son Aeko who currently resides in Germany with his mother, Ammika Harris, so we’re sure he’s hoping for a timely reunion with his “prince.” Check out Royalty, showing her dad the footwork for the “Toosie Slide.”

Source: Urbandislandz