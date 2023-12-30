Child, 12, charged after tossing alcohol bottles from 32nd floor of Times Square hotel, injuring woman: ‘Sounded like an explosion’

Two youngsters chucked glass bottles of alcohol from the 32nd floor of a hotel near Times Square Friday, injuring a woman below and temporarily shutting down the street, according to police sources.
The loud bangs of the glass smashing onto the street caused a brief panic at the Crossroads of the World, where some mistook them for gunfire, sources said.
“I can understand why people thought it was gunshots. When something falls 32 stories and hits the ground it will make a loud noise,” a law enforcement source told The Post.
The culprits, a 12-year-old and an 11-year-old girl, were staying with their guardians at the InterContinental New York Times Square hotel on West 44th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues when they pulled the dangerous stunt, sources said.
The 12-year-old was charged with reckless endangerment as a juvenile, while the 11-year-old was not charged because of her age, sources said.
“No comment,” one of the guardians said when reached in the hotel room by The Post.
The youngsters tossed glass shooters of booze from the 32nd-floor window shortly before 5 p.m., the sources said.
Hotel workers told The Post the bottles came crashing from the sky on the Eighth Avenue side of the hotel in front of Shake Shack and the Satin Dolls strip club.
On the street, a 24-year-old woman was injured, suffering a cut to her head, police said.
She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
The incident temporarily shut down the street as police investigated, sources said.
“It sounded like an explosion or gunshots,” one passerby told an officer, according to a source.
“Throwing a bottle from the 34th floor, you could literally kill somebody,” said a bouncer outside of Satin Dolls, who narrowly missed being hit by a bottle.
He described the bottle-throwing idea as “insane” and said police arrested what looked like three kids and two adults.
The incident took place just hours after Mayor Eric Adams and The Times Square Alliance assured New Yorkers during the annual confetti test that safety would be a top priority this New Year’s Eve.
