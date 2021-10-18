Chief Currie Locks Off Party in Accompong Town-WATCH BELOW

Chief of the Accompong Maroons, Richard Currie, ordered that an illegal party in the area be shut down.

Currie shouts “Who is you to tell the man to play? This is a town of order, this is a town of order, weh yu a do?”

“Ah set we a set the ting. Me give everybody dem right and dem authority….principle inna the community, have some respect, shut down the sound…”.

A majority of the Community members were not in support of the Chief’s orders, arguing that he’s ‘overstepping his boundaries’.

Richard Currie was elected Chief Of Accompong Town In February 2021, the youngest person to voted in as colonel.