Chicago police officer charged with shoving 8th grader outside South Side elementary school

A Chicago Police officer was charged this week with shoving an eighth-grade student while off duty outside a South Side elementary school in May.
He has also been relieved of his police powers.
As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Thursday, Officer Craig Lancaster has been indicted on one count of aggravated battery. He was caught on video on May 18 shoving 14-year-old JaQuwaun Williams near his throat and collarbone outside Gresham Elementary School at 85th and Green streets.
The video was taken six months ago, which is why the boy’s family and attorney are asking why charges were not brought against Lancaster sooner. They also want to know why the 30-year CPD veteran was not relieved of his police powers until Thursday afternoon.
“It’s situations like this that really disrupt the relationship between officers and the communities that are sworn to serve,” said attorney Jordan Marsh, representing JaQuwaun and his family.
Marsh said he and his clients were made aware of this surveillance video shortly after the incident.
Lancaster could be seen talking to a Gresham Elementary teacher outside the school before JaQuwaun approached, and after Lancaster shoved the teen, sending him sprawling backwards, the teacher could be seen standing between the two, and directing JaQuwaun over to a group of students standing along the wall of the school.
Lancaster then could be seen walking away as JaQuwaun and other students walked into the school.
According to a lawsuit filed by JaQuwaun’s mother, he had been playing basketball outside the school around 8:45 a.m. when he started walking to the door to go into school.
The lawsuit claims Lancaster was talking with his “personal companion” – the teacher at the school – when Lancaster “violently rammed his hand” into JaQuwaun’s throat, and the teacher ushered him to a nearby wall, while Lancaster told him “he was going to ‘beat the f*** out of him.'”
Afterward, the video shows the teen stumbling backwards. Moments later, the off-duty officer appears to confront JaQuwaun again.
“When Jaquan tells us the officer tells him he’s going to beat the F out of him,” Marsh said. and then he goes to a security guard shows him his police badge and his holster, gets into his car, and drives away.”
The lawsuit claims JaQuwaun asked to call his mother so he could go home, but was denied, and his mother was not contacted about the incident until more than six hours later. Afterward, other students mocked JaQuwaun in person and on social media.
“He remains traumatized by the incident,” the lawsuit states.
JaQuwaun’s attorneys said Lancaster filed a false report about the incident, which was contradicted by the surveillance video.
According to records obtained by the watchdog Invisible Institute, the 55-year-old Lancaster joined the force in 1995 and has 19 use of force complaints against him.
The lawsuit said Lancaster has also been accused of off-duty excessive force seven times, and twice has been suspended for 30 days for off-duty misconduct, according to the lawsuit. He also has been the subject of more misconduct complaints than 88% of his fellow officers, and has submitted more use of force reports than 93% of his colleagues.
“The City of Chicago has been on notice for years of Lancaster’s penchant for off-duty violence and misconduct,” the lawsuit states.
Lancaster’s attorney claimed the JaQuwaun was a threat to others at the school.
“Officer Lancaster is a decorated Chicago Police Officer who was legally at the school when the minor child became a danger to the students and the staff. He acted in a manner to protect the children and staff from a student who clearly was a threat to all present,” attorney Timothy Grace said in an email. “He was acting within the scope of his duties as a law enforcement officer and acted in a manner that is consistent with the rules of the Chicago Police Department and laws of the State of Illinois. We look forward to defending this case in court.”
Lancaster’s attorney declined a request for an interview with the CBS 2 Investigators.
Charging documents show that on Nov. 8, Officer Lancaster was charged with one count of aggravated battery in a public place. He will be arraigned on Nov 16.
Just Thursday afternoon, Chicago Police said Lancaster was relieved of his police powers, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed to me that they’re investigating.
Hickey asked Marsh why information about charges was just emerging Thursday when it has been almost six months since the incident happened.
“I wish I had an answer for you,” Marsh said.
The Chicago Police Department declined to comment on the incident, saying only that it is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
Lancaster is due to make his first court appearance on Nov. 16.
