Charred Remains of Two Men Found after House Fire in Norwood, St James

The charred remains of two men were discovered inside a house in Norwood, St James this morning.
The deceased have so far only been identified as ‘Mokey’ and ‘Shane’.
According to investigators at the scene, the men were likely murdered before the house was set on fire.
According to reports, fire was noticed coming from the premises around 1 a.m., but the police were not notified until after 8 a.m.
The fire department was also called, and when they arrived, they began cooling-down operations.
During a search of the rubble, the bodies of the two men were discovered.