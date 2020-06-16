Celebrities who starred in porn, from Sylvester Stallone to Kim Kardashian

Whether they like to admit it or not, a number of celebrities have gotten down and dirty on camera. Some made X-rated films before they were famous, others did them in the wake of floundering Hollywood careers — and then there are the stars whose leaked sex tapes turned into some of their most-seen projects.

Here is a look at some of the most notorious celebs who made skin flicks.

Paris Hilton

In 2001 Paris Hilton made what would become one of the aughts’ most infamous sex tapes, with then boyfriend Rick Salomon. Three years later, their tryst was released as “1 Night in Paris” — an explicit video that, she told the Los Angeles Times in 2019, was issued without her consent. Hitting public view just as Hilton and Nicole Richie’s reality show, “The Simple Life,” premiered, the triple-X release increased the socialite’s fame but also left her considering suicide. Hilton insisted to the newspaper: “It’s not something that I would ever want to be known for.”

Sylvester Stallone

During his pre-“Rocky” days in New York City, Sylvester Stallone found unusual ways to make ends meet. He reportedly cleaned lion cages at the Central Park Zoo, worked as a theater usher — and starred in a 1969 soft-core porn film called “Party at Kitty and Stud’s.” Stallone was paid $200 for two days of work on the movie, which was re-released as “Italian Stallion” after the actor’s career took off. Any regrets aside, porn clearly beat the alternative: “It was either do that movie or rob someone,” he told Playboy, adding that he had been sleeping in a bus station at the time. “I was at the end of my rope.”

Maitland Ward

While many celebrities regret their decisions to appear in skin flicks, Maitland Ward, who made her porn debut in 2019’s “Drive,” is not one of them. In fact, the actress revels in her choice to leave behind a squeaky clean past — Ward co-starred in the family-friendly ABC sitcom “Boy Meets World” from 1998 to 2000 — and is proud to have won a trio of Adult Video News (AVN) porn awards in January 2020, including one for best three-way. “When people say, ‘She had to turn to porn,’ I laugh,” Ward told The Daily Beast. “This is a good thing and I am making more [money] now.”

Pamela Anderson

Not exactly a shrinking violet, Pamela Anderson made her way to Hollywood for a 1989 Playboy magazine photo shoot — she would go on to appear on 15 of the men’s mag’s covers — and later became famous for running around in a red swimsuit on “Baywatch.” But she found notoriety with a leaked sex tape — she has called it “a compilation of vacations we were naked on” — “Pam & Tommy Lee: Stolen Honeymoon,” with now ex-husband Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe. Allegedly stolen from their home and released in 1998, it led to the couple suing the film’s distributor and landing a $1.5 million judgment. In 2005, another sex tape from Anderson’s past, this time with Poison singer Bret Michaels, surfaced. In a twist, Anderson married Paris Hilton’s sex-tape co-star, Rick Salomon, in 2014.

Sibel Kikelli

“Game of Thrones” is not fit for prudes. In fact, the show featured several actors who had made porn, including Sibel Kikelli, who played Shae on the racy HBO hit. According to the German tabloid Bild, Kikelli starred in a series of hardcore flicks before making it as a serious actress. However, it seems to have caused a serious rift in her life. “The disgrace is too great for the family,” her father told Bild. “I can never forgive her for it. I don’t ever want to see her again.”

Kim Kardashian

Before the 2007 release of Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, she was seemingly most famous for being a sidekick to Paris Hilton. Her steamy video tryst, “Kim Kardashian Superstar,” with her ex, singer Willie “Ray J” Norwood, was the ultimate career boost — even though Kardashian initially denied being in it. Eventually, she settled with distributor Vivid Entertainment, who reportedly paid Kardashian $5 million. In 2016, Ian Halperin claimed in his book “Kardashian Dynasty” that Kardashian her manager mother, Kris Jenner, had deliberately leaked the tape. Halperin quoted a source in the adult film industry who said, “A mutual friend of Kim and Paris [Hilton] had advised her that if she wanted to achieve fame, a sex tape would be the way to go . . . Kim had discussed the idea of producing a tape with her family beforehand.” Vivid Entertainment’s founder, however, told The Post those rumors were nonsense.

Dustin “Screech” Diamond

And then there’s the celebrity porno that didn’t exactly star the celebrity. Dustin Diamond, who played “Screech” on the early ’90s kiddie sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” released his own sex video — “Screeched: Saved by the Smell” — in 2006. But there was just a catch. He later claimed that he didn’t do the actual porn work. “I got a stunt wang. I’m not an idiot,” Diamond told The Daily Beast. “I’m not going to really put myself out there. So I got a stunt person to come in. And I thought, what if this thing makes $3 million?” But the market for Screech porn turned out to be thin, and Diamond admitted to having made nowhere close to $3 million

Source: Page Six