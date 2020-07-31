Care Packages for Glendevon Primary

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

(Alan Lewin – News Reporter): Several students from the Glendevon Primary and Junior High School in Montego Bay were the recipients of several back-to-school care packages on Thursday, July 29. The handing out of these packages was done at the school, with donations coming from the school PTA, Icon Distributors, Dr. Horace Chang, and Food For The Poor.

In addition to the care packages, the students also received textbooks. Several members of the school executives also received packages as a part of their contribution to the school board. This is just one of the gestures of appreciation and assistance that the past students association and the principal, have planned for the school as they aim to make the school one of the best in the region.

Anna Haughton a student gave the vote of thanks,’ I am thankful for this care package, and on the behalf of the other students and the teachers I would like to say a big thank you and hope you continue to do the good,” said Haughton while accepting her package from Denise Smith, the PTA representative on the Board.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....