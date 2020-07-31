Care Packages for Glendevon Primary

(Alan Lewin – News Reporter): Several students from the Glendevon Primary and Junior High School in Montego Bay were the recipients of several back-to-school care packages on Thursday, July 29. The handing out of these packages was done at the school, with donations coming from the school PTA, Icon Distributors, Dr. Horace Chang, and Food For The Poor.

In addition to the care packages, the students also received textbooks. Several members of the school executives also received packages as a part of their contribution to the school board. This is just one of the gestures of appreciation and assistance that the past students association and the principal, have planned for the school as they aim to make the school one of the best in the region.

Anna Haughton a student gave the vote of thanks,’ I am thankful for this care package, and on the behalf of the other students and the teachers I would like to say a big thank you and hope you continue to do the good,” said Haughton while accepting her package from Denise Smith, the PTA representative on the Board.