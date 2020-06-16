Cardi B updates her enormous peacock tattoo after 10 years

Cardi B is spending her time getting tattooed.

The “I Like It” singer, 27, first showed off a new enormous floral tattoo that spans her entire back and down her left leg last month, and now she’s giving fans a peek at how she’s updating her older ink.

“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover,” Cardi captioned a side-by-side image of the before-and-after of the piece that spans her right hip, butt and thigh. “This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted.”

The refresh features brighter colors, butterflies and more florals and details.

“Did you guys know that this part of the body, the stomach, hip part, it hurts the most like it literally takes your breath away,” Cardi explained on Instagram.

Clearly, for Cardi, pain is beauty.

 

Source: Page Six

