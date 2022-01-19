Cardi B to cover funeral costs for Bronx Fire Victims

Rapper Cardi B is planning to pay for the funeral costs for the victims of the deadly Bronx blaze that killed 17 people.

The incident occurred on 9 January.

She said: ‘I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal.’

The 17 victims ranged in age from two to 50 and died from smoke inhalation, and the cause of the fire was determined to be due to a faulty space heater.

Cardi also told CNN: ‘I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still.’

The state of New York also said it would be granting $2million to a fund for the victims.

Fat Joe who’s also from the Bronx, started a relief fund for those affected by the fire, and has received contributions from Jay-Z and DJ Khaled.

