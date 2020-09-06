Buju Banton teams up with Billboard on fund-raising initiative

Buju Banton has teamed up with Billboard to raise funds for The Legal Aid Society, America’s oldest and largest not-for-profit legal services organization.

Dubbed a Billboard Live At-Home virtual performance was streamed live on Facebook on Wednesday. The Gargamel performed a series of songs from his album, Upside Down 2020.

Billboard Live At-Home concert series that was launched on March 19, in support of those most affected by COVID-19, has so far assisted charities such as Meals on Wheels America, Downtown Women’s Center, My Friend’s Place, and more.

In May, Shaggy performed for the Billboard Live At-Home concert series.

Meanwhile in related news, Buju has released a set of remixes for his hit single Blessed.

Blessed More Blessed remixes feature four new versions of the song with rappers Fabolous and Jadakiss, plus Patoranking and Farrukoo.

The original single is featured on his highly acclaimed new album Upside Down 2020.