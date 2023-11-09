November 09, 2023 – The Jamaica Constabulary Force along with other key stakeholders have
launched an investigation into reports of bomb threats that have been sent via emails to several
schools across the island. Based on preliminary investigations it is believed to be a hoax and
persons are being encouraged to remain calm.
We are working assiduously to locate the source of the document and would like to reassure
everyone that all resources will be used to restore normalcy as quickly as possible.
Bomb Threats believed to be a hoax
