BOJ Hiked Interest Rates to 4 per cent to Combat Inflation

Bank Of Jamaica Signals Tightening In Monetary Policy
Bank Of Jamaica Signals Tightening In Monetary Policy

Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has announced a hike in its policy interest rate to 4 percent per annum, effective February 21, 2022, and brings to its fourth increase implemented since September 2021.

According to a release decision by the central bank’s monetary policy committee decided to pursue stronger measures to contain Jamaican dollar liquidity expansion and to maintain stability in the foreign exchange market. Finally, consistent with meeting its inflation target sustainably in the medium term, the MPC agreed to consider maintaining or expanding its suite of policy measures at subsequent policy meetings. This position is subject to inflation, inflation expectations, and other macroeconomic data evolving as projected.

Amid rising inflation that’s running well beyond the bank’s target range, BOJ on Friday increased the rate on overnight deposits held at the central bank by an accelerated 150 basis points, from 2.5 per cent to 4.0 per cent.

Its next rate decision is scheduled for release on March 29.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com