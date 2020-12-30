Police are reporting that the dismembered body parts of a man who was reported missing were found at the back of his house in Oracabessa, St Mary. The man’s mother and sister have been taken into custody.

A police report Tuesday evening said the body parts are believed to be those of 26-year-old Jerome Forrester of Tank Lane, Oracabessa in the parish. Forrester was reported missing on Monday, December 28 by his sister. The body parts were found Tuesday morning in an advanced state of decomposition.

Reports from the Oracabessa Police are that about 9:30 a.m., residents launched a search for Forrester in the community and discovered the body parts in knitted bags in bushes at the back of his house. The legs and hands are still missing.

Following investigations, the mother and sister of the deceased were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, investigators are asking anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Oracabessa Police at 876-975-3233, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station as they seek to bring the killers to justice.