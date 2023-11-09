Body of Missing 60YO British Man Found Near Lover’s Leap in St. Elizabeth

Following his disappearance on Sunday after going for a nature walk, the body of a 60-year-old British man was discovered near the Lover’s Leap tourist attraction in St. Elizabeth on Thursday.
Before going missing in Ballards Valley, the man informed his relatives that he was going for a nature walk on Sunday. The British national later told relatives at approximately 1:00 pm on Monday that he was lost.
It was the family’s last communication with the elderly man, as efforts to contact him afterwards failed. A search was launched, with 200 residents joining members of the security forces to find him.
According to Weaver Miller, a member of the search party, the man’s walking stick was found on Wednesday night at approximately 10 p.m., which prompted them to search the area near the foot of Lover’s Leap. The 60-year-old’s body, which was already in a state of decomposition, was found in the bushes this morning with his earphones draped over his shoulder.
The deceased’s cell phone was found beside his body. The man, who was diabetic, arrived in Jamaica on Friday and was staying with his brother. Miller expressed dismay at finding the elderly man’s body this morning, as members of the search party were optimistic during the beginning of the search this week.
