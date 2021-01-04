Bobby Shmurda could be released from prison in February

Bobby Shmurda has been behind bars since 2014 for charges stemming from his involvement in the GS9 gang.

He was ultimately sentenced to seven years in prison with a projected release date of December 11, 2021.

But according to an Instagram post from the No Jumper podcast, his conditional release date suggests he’ll be getting out 10 months ahead of schedule.

The post arrived on Monday and included a screenshot of court documents suggesting a February 2021 release.