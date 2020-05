Suffragan Bishop Howard Pusey and the All Saints Apostolic Church Family Cordially invites You to Online Sunday Divine Service.

Celebrating Child Month – Children and Youths participating.

Date: May 10, 2020

Time: 11:55AM – 2:15PM

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/ 750232698?pwd=_aZsmAx1erA

Meeting ID: 750 232 698

Password: 070650

Note: Password Required as Zoom has implemented security changes.

A Blessing awaits you. Let’s Join Hearts and Voices in Praise and worship.