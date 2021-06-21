Big ASCAP Win for Chaka Demus

International reggae/dancehall star, John Christopher Taylor, more popularly known as Chaka Demus, of the famed Chaka Demus and Pliers duo, is still reminiscing about his recent win at the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Awards.

ASCAP unveiled the 2021 winners of the ASCAP Latin Music Awards, and Chaka Demus was listed among the winners for the songs, LA TÓXICA and QUE TIRE PA LANTE.

Chaka Demus says news of winning came via the mail, “so it was a surprise to me”.

The veteran entertainer says he is happy for the recognition, but with all his many accolades, he did not have a favorite, as he noted, “I don’t fussy about awards enuh, but if awards come, mi give thanks”.

In fact, Chaka Demus admitted that his greatest accomplishment in music to date, was not necessarily any award that he had received, but for him, it was “having one of the biggest dancehall songs to ever come out of Jamaica, ‘Murder She Wrote’, …if not the biggest!”

So, with all the hit songs and awards that have come his way, many might say that he has done it all, but for Chaka Demus, there are still a few things to strike from his ‘musical bucket list’, chief among them is making his mark as a producer.

Chaka Demus may not be too far from attaining this goal either, as he has so far produced a few projects and notable artistes.

“Mi produce a EP called ‘Positive Vision’ (for VP Records) and I produced a various-artistes album, titled ‘Soul Whisper’,” which features himself, Spanna Banna, Richie Stephens, Pliers, and others.

Chaka Demus has also produced songs on his upcoming album, set to be released soon. Other big names like Tony Rebel, Queen Ifrica, Warrior King and Richie Spice, have also done productions for Chaka Demus’ label, Bright Star Productions from the early 2000s.

Despite working with some of these big names, Chaka Demus says what he really wants to do is help some of the youths who are trying to make it in music. “You have a lot of young artiste wey nuh really have no name yet, a dem mi waan work wid fi give them a break in the business, because the talent nuff down yah ennuh… a dem me waan find, the ones wey nobody nuh know, fi buss dem”.