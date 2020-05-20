Avagail Ricketts Missing

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Avagail Ricketts otherwise called ‘Ava Slashy’ of Fairfield Road, Wynters Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, May 18.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Avagail was last seen leaving home 5:00 a.m., wearing a black mesh blouse, beige skirt and a pair of slippers. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Avagail Ricketts being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.