Attorney-at-Law Norman Douglas Manley is Dead

Well-known criminal defense lawyer Norman Douglas Manley, the grandson of National Hero Norman Washington Manley, died today(July 30).

He was the son of former Member of Parliament and Cabinet minister Douglas Manley and the nephew of former Prime Minister Michael Manley.

The lawyer was found unresponsive in his office in Mandeville, Manchester, this morning. .Attorney-at-law Seymour Stewart, a colleague of Manley’s, verified his death.

Sources say that while Manley was at the Manchester Parish Court yesterday, he said he did not fell well and the judge advised him to take off his mask if he wasn’t breathing properly. It is not confirmed whether Manley visited a doctor after he left court.